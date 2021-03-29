Steve Austin Addresses His Status For WWE WrestleMania 37

During an interview with WrestlingInc.com, Steve Austin commented on his status for WWE Wrestlemania 37:

“They didn’t reach out to me this year. I think they got their hands full with what they’re doing. I think it only makes sense for me to come back maybe in Texas or LA. It’d be great to go back to Dallas. So we’ll see what happens there, but I’m fine sitting at the house watching this one.”

“We’ve been trying to move out of LA and move permanently over here to Nevada. So we’ve had a ton of stuff going on. I’ll be watching. I’m okay not being there.”