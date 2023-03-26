Steve Austin Addresses Potential Dream Match Against John Cena

“Stone Cold” Steve Austin was never given the chance to face John Cena in the ring.

The decorated WWE Hall of Famer revealed on the “Out of Character with Ryan Satin” podcast whether he ever considered returning to the ring for the dream match with Cena. Here are some highlights:

A hypothetical match with Cena:

“God man, that would have been — working with him would have been a real, it would have been a highlight and I had a bunch of highlights. And it would have been a real special thing, because something about John that people get so invested in his matches. He’s a very special talent, it would have been great to have a match with him. But will it ever happen? No, but I think very highly of John, and I love him.”

If he ever thought about coming back for a match with Cena:

“No, not really. I mean, you know, names always get tossed around in conversation and stuff like that. And I said, you know, I never really was going to wrestle again, unless — because you never say never right? — unless the Stars aligned properly. They did to work with ]Kevin Owens] in Dallas, so we did that. And it wasn’t really put out as, ‘Hey, it’s going to be a highly competitive match,’ or people weren’t expecting me to go 30 minutes. So you know, the expectations, I think we exceeded the expectations, and it worked for that time in that place. So yeah, I’m good.”

