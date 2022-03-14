Steve Austin Announces New Beer For 3:16 Day, WWE To Celebrate

The pro wrestling world will be celebrating Austin 3:16 Day on Wednesday of this week.

As seen in the video below, WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin has announced that his Broken Skull American Lager will be released nationwide on 3:16 Day. Austin has worked with the El Segundo Brewing Company for a few years now to release his own line of beers.

WWE will celebrate 3:16 Day on Peacock and the WWE Network with a special edition of The Best of WWE. The episode will be hosted by Stone Cold and will feature his best WWE matches and moments from over the years. Also on Wednesday, WWE’s The Bump will have Kevin Owens as a guest, and he will be there to discuss Austin accepting his invite for The KO Show at WrestleMania 38.

WWE Shop has also released four new Stone Cold t-shirts to celebrate 3:16 Day, which you can see below. All four are going for $27.99 each, while the classic Austin 3:16 black & white t-shirt is marked down to $20 for the holiday.

Stay tuned for more on Austin and 3:16 Day. Below is the promo for his new beer, along with a look at the new t-shirts: