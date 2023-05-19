Steve Austin Believes WWE Made The Right Decision To Have Cody Rhodes Lose At WWE WrestleMania

WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin recently spoke with Busted Open Radio for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, doubled down on his opinion that it was the right move for Cody Rhodes to lose at WrestleMania 39.

“I completely thought that they made the right decision,” Austin said. “I really respect the hell out of Cody for what he did when he walked away from WWE and found himself. He went down to AEW and then came back or was hired back, however that works.”

Austin continued, “Anyway, he gets injured. He blows out a pec. He competes in the Royal Rumble. Now he comes back and he gets in the main event with Roman. I just think it was so storybook. It would have been so cliche to put the belt on him. Has he earned the opportunity to be there? Yeah, but would he have been the right guy, right now, trying to take out Roman Reigns? I just think not.”

Austin put over what Roman Reigns has been doing with The Bloodline and he continued to put over Cody. He said, “Roman is so fire and is so money right now. Cody is going to be there. To me, it made me respect Cody more when you’re laying down there looking at the lights and you know that story is going to be completed one of these days, but it ain’t gonna be right here and it was for the right reasons, and the reasons were business.”

You can check out the complete show below:



(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)