Steve Austin Confirms He’ll Be In Las Vegas For WrestleMania 41 Weekend

WWE Hall of Famer “Stone Cold” Steve Austin recently sat down with Adrian Hernandez on the Unlikely podcast, where he discussed John Cena’s shocking heel turn at Elimination Chamber 2025 and his own status for WrestleMania 41 weekend.

When asked about Cena’s long-awaited betrayal of Cody Rhodes, Austin acknowledged that it was bound to happen sooner or later.

“Yeah, well, you know, sooner or later, you gotta happen. It finally happens. I know it’s pretty cool.”

Austin believes the timing was right but raised an interesting question—was this truly a heel turn, or could Cena end up even more popular?

“No, I think it needed to happen. I mean, I wonder, did he turn heel, or is he gonna turn more babyface? Because, I mean, I liked what he did. It’ll be interesting to see what they follow that up with.”

Austin also acknowledged Cena’s immense contributions outside of wrestling and the impact of this moment.

“John’s done so many great things, you know, away from wrestling… Who would ever see that coming? But it seemed like it was received with a lot of acclaim and attention. No, I thought the heel turn was interesting. We’ll see how it goes. John’s a great guy and a smart guy, so I’m looking forward to seeing how we shake out.”

While Austin confirmed he’ll be in town for WrestleMania 41 weekend, he noted that he hasn’t spoken to WWE about any official involvement.

“Well, I have some appearances. You know, I will be in town, so, you know, I hadn’t talked with WWE or anything like that. But, you know, I’ll be around.”

With WrestleMania 41 on the horizon and the biggest storyline in WWE heating up, it remains to be seen whether Austin will have a role on the grandest stage of them all.