Steve Austin Criticizes His Own Performance At WWE WrestleMania 38

“Stone Cold” Steve Austin made a highly anticipated return to in-ring action at WWE WrestleMania 38 in 2023, where he defeated Kevin Owens in an impromptu match following their KO Show segment.

While the match was well-received by fans, Austin recently admitted that certain aspects didn’t meet his own expectations.

During an interview with Zack Heydorn for The Takedown on SI, Austin reflected on his match with Owens, acknowledging that lack of preparation and ring rust affected his performance.

“I was happy in a moment, but, you know, they didn’t send me a ring down. I didn’t have any timing. I think they interviewed Triple H, The Undertaker, and Hogan. Each one of them said something that was so true. Paul said, you can come back, but you don’t know what you have, because you haven’t been out there. Undertaker said, you’re not going to have any timing. He was right. I didn’t have any timing. Hell, I hadn’t hit a set of ropes in 19 years. Hadn’t thrown a punch in 19 years. Hogan says you’re just not calloused up. Your body is not as hard as it used to be. He was right, because when you take off, people talk about ring rust, that’s timing. So, I had no timing. Hogan was talking about being calloused up … those ropes hurt. Those bumps hurt.”

Austin also admitted that watching the match back made him realize moments he could have improved, particularly in working the crowd and pacing the action better.

“When I went out there, I think I couldn’t hear the crowd as much as I wanted to. When I watched it back, the crowd was into it. It was very, very loud, yes, but I wish I would have taken more time, savored more moments, and worked the people a little bit more than I did. I think I was in a space of not knowing what I had and trying to be a little too frantic. I could have slowed down drastically and made that better. I wish that I would have. I haven’t told too many people that, but I told you.”

Austin recently confirmed that he hasn’t been contacted by WWE for an appearance at WrestleMania 41. However, he is open to hearing ideas if WWE reaches out.

With Austin’s legendary status and the historical significance of WrestleMania, there’s always a possibility that WWE could call on the Texas Rattlesnake for another memorable moment.