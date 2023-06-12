Steve Austin Mooned While Filming The A&E Show ‘Stone Cold Takes On America’

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash recently spoke on his podcast, “Kliq This,” about a variety of professional wrestling topics including Steve Austin working on the A&E Show, “Stone Cold Takes on America”:

“He just told me one story and I don’t think he’ll mind me saying this,” Nash said. “Steve got up at like six o’clock in the morning. It was actually before that because I think the local Krispy Kreme opened up at six. So Steve thought, f**k it man. I’ll get up and he bought like $60 worth of doughnuts for the crew.”

Nash continued, “Steve drove every mile of that whole show. If you watched it, he drives this Winnebago, this big ass trailer. He says the next thing you know, the guy in the Escalade, I think it’s an Escalade, it’s some kind of SUV, they’re driving next to Steve and the lady producer said, ‘Unroll the window. He wants to hand you some doughnuts.’ Steve’s like I am. You don’t f**k around in a car. Put your seat belt on. This is adult time. This isn’t f**k around time, especially in a damn Winnebago.”

“So they end up mooning Steve, and you know, Steve is 60 or close to it. He’s like, ‘Here I am. I’m supposed to be the rattlesnake fu**ing Stone Cold Steve Austin and I got these fu**ing jackasses doing the little fu**ing college prank. What am I supposed to do? Is my character supposed to sell that?’ He says, ‘Let alone the fact that I got up on my own damn, you know, trying to be nice, and they’re wanting to fu**ing throw doughnuts all up and down the fuc**ng road that I paid for.”

You can check out the complete podcast below:



(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)