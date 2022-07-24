Steve Austin Names Two Current WWE Stars He Sees as Future Hall of Famers

WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin recently spoke with SportsKeeda’s Bill Apter for a conversation about all things pro-wrestling. During the discussion, Austin revealed what he thinks of WWE stars Drew McIntyre and Sheamus.

“Drew and Sheamus headlined the card and they had a tremendous main event. They went probably at least twenty minutes in almost like an anything goes match, and they tore the house down. They were a great main event and everybody loved it. So Drew McIntyre is still doing great things. Hell Sheamus, I love where they’ve got him figured right now.”

Austin also recalled giving the two stars advice:

“They came back after the match and said, ‘Hey, what’d you think?’ And I said, ‘Come on guys, y’all have got forty years of experience between you. Y’all have been in the business longer than I ever was, so what can I tell you guys? You’re two professionals.’ So two super great human beings and two Hall of Famers. All these Hall of Fames that I’ve been in? They’ll go in as well.”

You can check out the complete interview below: