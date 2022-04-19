Steve Austin Not Ruling Out A WWE WrestleMania 39 Appearance

During an appearance on the Brewbound Podcast, Steve Austin commented on a possible appearance at WWE Wrestlemania 39 in Southern California:

“I would really imagine that within the scope of that show, that’s gonna be a big show in a big time city and it’ll be a two-night event again so, I’m not — I’m sure I’m done wrestling per se, but as a part of WWE, I can’t imagine I would not be there in some capacity and I’m not booking myself on the show because I didn’t book myself on 38. That’s a Vince [McMahon] thing and I have a great relationship with him and if I get the call, I’ll be there.”