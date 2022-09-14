Steve Austin on His Decision to Retire and Changing Wrestling Style After Broken Neck

WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin recently spoke with Bill Apter for Sportskeeda in an interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, Austin opened up on his decision to retire:

“Believe me, retiring at 38 was the toughest, one of the toughest things I’ve ever had to do, walk away from the business that I love so much. This is one of the things that I love more than anything in my life,” said Steve Austin. “I have my family, and of course, they are very close to me, but professional wrestling, you want to call it Sports Entertainment, it’s all the same to me. This is one of my biggest, if not the biggest, passions of my life. So it was very hard for me to walk away at 38 years of age.”

He also commented on changing his wrestling style after his neck injury:

“There is no telling as to what I would have done had everything else played out the same with respect to the development of the character. But you know, things along the way, getting dropped my head forced me to turn into a brawler but god, if I could have had that kind of physicality and you know, that kind of health that I had in my youth. The run would have lasted a lot longer.”

You can watch the interview below: