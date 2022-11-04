Steve Austin Open to Another Match Following His WWE WrestleMania 38 Appearance?

Steve Austin returned from retirement to defeat Kevin Owens in the main event of night one of WWE WrestleMania 38. There are rumors that Austin is open to participating in another storyline or match. WrestleVotes informed GiveMeSport.com’s Louis Dangoor of the following:

“I know that he had a wonderful time doing it last year in Dallas. He was happy, he was elated. Let’s say that the performance of the match, everything went so well and people loved it so much, So I know he was thrilled to post WrestleMania. And I’d say he was open to doing it again.”

Additionally, the following was stated regarding Austin’s possible involvement in WrestleMania 39:

“If you’re gonna get The Rock, do you need both of them? As much as people would say absolutely, with all the shows that they do in stadiums now, and I understand WrestleMania is your biggest one, but you could do Rock at WrestleMania and Steve Austin at SummerSlam. That makes more sense.”