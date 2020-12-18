Steve Austin Posts Throwback Photos Of CM Punk

WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin took to Instagram this week and shared two throwback photos with CM Punk, giving props to the former WWE Champion.

One photo was taken at Austin’s home a few years back and the other was taken more than 20 years ago after a WWE event at the Rosemont Horizon in Chicago. Austin called Punk a great in-ring worker and a dynamite on the mic.

“Throwing it back a couple of years ago and many years ago. First pic is a while back when @cmpunk stopped by my place on the Mean Streets of Los Angle Eze. Marina del Rey to be exact. Same town @georgestrait sang about… Second pic is after a show at the Rosemont Horizon in Chicago. At the hotel/restaurant we always stayed at when we were in town. I think it was the Clarion or something like that. Anyway, Chicago would turn out to be one of my best towns to work. And the Rosemont was my fave building to work because of the acoustics there. You could hear everything instantly and it was loud. Crazy ass fans that you love to work for. The kid I met many years ago did pretty damn good for himself. Great worker in the ring and dynamite on a microphone,” Austin wrote.

You can see both photos in the Instagram post below: