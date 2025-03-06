Steve Austin Provides Health Update After Knee Replacement Surgery

WWE Hall of Famer “Stone Cold” Steve Austin recently appeared on the Unlikely podcast with Adrian Hernandez, sharing updates on his recovery, his friendship with CM Punk, and his plans for WrestleMania week.

Austin, who is recovering from knee replacement surgery, remains positive about his progress. “I’m feeling good. I’m about 13 weeks out. It takes about a year for these things to fully heal, so it’s still a little tender,” he explained. Despite this, he’s gearing up for an intense off-road race. “Just got back in the car and started driving. We’re about to run the Met 400 race, which will probably be the roughest race I’ve ever done. If I can just keep my knee together… I’ll do the best I can. But the knee is solid. The arthritis is gone, and I’m out of pain. I’m in a good place, but there’s still work to do.”

As WrestleMania heads to Las Vegas, Austin confirmed he’ll be in town, though he hasn’t discussed any official involvement with WWE. “I have some appearances lined up. I haven’t talked to WWE or anything like that, but I’ll be around,” he said.

Austin also spoke about his long-standing friendship with CM Punk, recalling a photo from Punk’s youth. “Me and Punk go way back,” he said. “He was just a young kid, a Stone Cold fan back in the day. And I’m a CM Punk fan. I love his work and his promos—he can light somebody up.” While they don’t talk often, Austin emphasized the respect between them: “We’ll send each other a text every now and then. We’re probably really good friends who just don’t talk much, but there’s a lot of mutual respect.”