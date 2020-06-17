Steve Austin Reacts To Bret Hart Saying Austin Was ‘Nervous’ While Working With Him

As seen during this week’s “WWE Backstage” broadcast, Bret Hart said he thought “Stone Cold” Steve Austin was nervous when he worked with him at first. Austin heard those comments and responded with the following,
“No, not nervous. Just running on the edge of a razor blade. Confidence was sky high. Intensity was on point. Great time working with the best there is, was, and ever will be.”
— Steve Austin (@steveaustinBSR) June 17, 2020