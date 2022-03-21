Steve Austin Reportedly In “Fantastic Shape” Heading Into WWE WrestleMania 38

As PWMania.com previously reported, Steve Austin recently spoke with RichEisenShow.com and said that he’s “getting back into in-ring shape” for his confrontation with Kevin Owens at WWE WrestleMania 38.

The Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer talked more about Austin’s physical shape heading into the match, during the Sunday Night’s Main Event podcast:

“He and I happen to have a mutual friend who just saw him and he told me he’s in fantastic shape. So I mean he might take his shirt off. There’s gonna be a fight. There’s gonna be a brawl, without a doubt. It’s not just gonna be just a kick in the gut and stunner. He’s training very hard so it’s gonna be more than that. Will he do a 20 minute match? No, I don’t think so. Will he go 7 minutes or something and have a brawl all over the place? I kind of expect that, yeah.”

As PWMania.com previously reported, belief is that the Austin/Owens segment will close out WrestleMania Saturday.