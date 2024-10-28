Steve Austin Reveals He Needs A Left Knee Replacement

WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin feels pain on a daily basis as a result of years of physical wear and tear.

Austin suffered a torn ACL while playing college football at Texas. This marked the beginning of his knee problems, which persisted throughout his career. While appearing on the Bobbycast, Austin revealed that he requires a left knee replacement.

“That was my junior year (of college when I suffered a torn ACL). My first year at North Texas State University there in Denton, Texas. Running down on a kickoff coverage and I hit my guy; was supposed to block and man, I went down. I’d never felt anything like what I felt in my left knee and I tore my ACL but it was a mop-end tear where you tear it in the middle and the edges are kind of frayed. That’s why they call it a mop. But, they can either repair it, or not repair it. Based on the strength of my quads and my hamstrings, they didn’t repair that knee. So, anyway, subsequently, that’s what led to all my knee issues down the road and I’ve had ACL, PCL put in there from cadaver ligaments several years ago and you know, if I’m telling you like it is and I will, I need a new left knee here pretty quick.”

Austin previously stated that because WWE WrestleMania 41 would be held in Vegas next year, he would not have to leave his home, preventing him from attending Mania 40. This sparked speculation that he might wrestle at the event, which will be held on April 19 and 20, 2025, at Allegiant Stadium in Nevada.

Austin has said he is open to the idea.



