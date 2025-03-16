Steve Austin Reveals The Most Epic Stunner Reactions In WWE History

WWE Hall of Famer “Stone Cold” Steve Austin spoke with The Schmo on a number of topics, including which legends have taken the most memorable Stone Cold stunners.

Austin said, “Vince took a lot of crappy ones, Rock took some epic ones. Scott Hall took an epic one in Toronto, wherever that was at WrestleMania, whatever it was 18. Been a bunch of good ones. Anytime you’re able to hit a Stunner on anybody regardless of the sell, that’s a good day at the office.”

You can check out Austin’s comments in the video below.