Steve Austin Reveals Which Wrestler Took The Best Stone Cold Stunner

WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin recently appeared as a guest on Insight with Chris Van Vliet for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Austin commented on his new show on A&E, “Stone Cold Takes on America:”

“I got a chance to do a lot of things that when I was focused on my wrestling career, and I’ve been gone quite a while and I just stayed in that mindset adventure, but it’s a lot of things that I would have wanted to delve into on a personal level and to try these things and do different things and be a fish out of water.If you’re on the fence about trying stuff or you’re looking for something else to do, don’t be afraid or don’t be hesitant to go do it. Just get the backbone up and then go out there and try some different things. That’s the best thing I can say. I’m not a guy who’s so philosophic about life, who can articulate just the meaning of life and say, ‘Here’s some advice’, but you’re not here for a long time. Life can be rough, so enjoy the moments you can and chase your dreams and passions. If you’re on the fence about something, get off the bench and go do it.”

Who he feels takes the best stunner:

“Well, you have those different athletic presentations from Scott Hall, Shane took a good one, but I always go to the Rock. The Rock would always take that extra effort to careen around the ring in a way oversold fashion, but it just meant so much when he did that because the big matches that we had, whether it was 15, 17, or 19, those moments meant so much. I’d go to the Rock, and here’s the thing that people don’t understand when you give The Rock a stunner. He was so jacked and just so hard, when he’s bouncing around the ring, sometimes he’d flop off the ropes and end up landing back on me and it’s like, ‘Jesus, you’re killing me.’ So giving The Rock a stunner can be painful just when he flops back on you, but that’s the name I’m gonna give you.”

