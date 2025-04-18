Steve Austin Rules Out Another Match Ahead Of WrestleMania 41

WWE Hall of Famer “Stone Cold” Steve Austin addressed the possibility of stepping back into the ring during a guest appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, just days ahead of WrestleMania 41.

Austin last wrestled at WrestleMania 38 in 2022, where he shocked fans by having his first official match since 2003. Originally set to be a guest on The KO Show, the segment turned into an impromptu No Holds Barred match after Kevin Owens insulted the state of Texas. Austin ultimately emerged victorious after delivering a series of signature Stone Cold Stunners.

When asked by McAfee whether he thinks about lacing up the boots one more time, Austin made his position clear:

“No, you don’t. I don’t think about anything like that. I’ve kind of moved on down the road.”

He acknowledged the natural competitive fire within him — now redirected into racing — and admitted that sometimes he reflects on his last match:

“You still go back and you watch these guys and the gals in the ring, in the WWE, and you think, ‘Hey man, I could’ve gave Kevin Owens a little bit more than what I had.’”

But ultimately, Austin believes it’s time for the new generation to shine:

“The time right now for the people in the ring is for the younger generation. That’s for the young men and women that are out there on the road. I’ll leave it to them, and they’ve taken [WWE] to a great place.”

And while Austin assured fans he’s still capable of laying down a beating:

“Don’t get me wrong, I can still whip some ass…”

He emphatically ruled out another return:

“I’m not looking to get back in the ring at any time in the future because these young cats need something to shoot for. Stone Cold don’t need to beat nobody’s ass anymore. And that’s the bottom line, because I said so.”

With WrestleMania 41 approaching, Austin’s comments cement the idea that his in-ring return in 2022 was a one-time farewell — and a memorable one at that.