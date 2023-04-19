Steve Austin Says Cody Rhodes Losing At WWE WrestleMania 39 Was “Definitely The Right Call”

Many people questioned the decision to have Roman Reigns retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Title over Cody Rhodes in the main event of WrestleMania 39 earlier this month in Los Angeles.

Steve Austin was not among them, as he enjoyed the match’s ending.

Austin spoke with Sports Illustrated about the outcome of the battle, which saw outside interference from Solo Sikoa, Paul Heyman, The Usos, Kevin Owens, and Sami Zayn.

Austin believes they built it perfectly and would not change a thing. He texted a few people involved, telling them it was “magnificent.”

“I loved the finish,” says Austin. “I loved all of it. Roman is so good right now. The story was there—Cody coming back from injury, coming back into the fold after he left from AEW, and putting himself in the position he’s in now, overcoming all this adversity as part of one of the most famous wrestling families that’s ever been in the business, and trying to finish the story against Roman.”

Austin added, “I watched both nights of WrestleMania 39 very intently. To me, you can’t take that belt off Roman right now. You want to get it to Cody somehow, someway, some time—but now’s not the time.”

Austin was thrilled with the outcome and adores everyone who contributed. He believes that Reigns is so hot that the time hasn’t come to pass the torch just yet.

“Just thinking about that finish, I thought it was definitely the right call. I loved the outside interference. You didn’t know what was coming next. That spike to the throat, for me, it was money.”