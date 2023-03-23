Steve Austin Says He Does Not Miss Wrestling But Is Fine With Appearing “From Time To Time”

WWE attempted to convince Steve Austin to wrestle once more at WrestleMania 39 after his in-ring comeback at WrestleMania 38 last year, where he was convinced to come out of retirement for another bout as he defeated Kevin Owens in an impromptu match.

Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, and LA Knight were reportedly suggested for Austin to work with. The Hall of Famer declined the proposals, though.

Austin has been making the media rounds over the last week. He claimed that his days in the ring are over in an interview with NBC Los Angeles as he has been away from wrestling and does not regret it. What he misses most, however, is being on the road with his fellow wrestlers.

He said, “You have to understand that I retired in 2003, so it’s been a long time, so I’m over it. But when I walked away from the business of sports entertainment, I endeavored into other things; I work with Kawasaki motor sports on the side by side division, I’m in the beer business, and I do other things. Coming back to do something from time to time is fine, because I love my relationship with WWE, but my days in the ring are done… although, I did do the main event at WrestleMania last year in Dallas, but that was kind of a fluke and we pulled it off. It’s good to be back and see some of the faces… But I’ve been gone for a long time, and I do not miss it.

Well yeah (there are things I miss about being on the road), I miss the boys. That’s what I miss. You miss going up and down the road telling stories, laughing, and doing things to entertain each other when you’re doing the grind on the road… just living life. It’s a different breed of animals, or guys, or human beings, that get into this business, and birds of a feather flock together and the sports entertainment industry draws some very unique characters.”

WWE has not confirmed whether Austin will appear at WrestleMania 39, but he will most likely be in town to see pals.