Steve Austin Serves Food at a Restaurant in Nevada (Video)

There’s footage of Steve Austin online serving food at a restaurant, but he’s not working there.

Austin is currently filming a commercial for a new project. In the video, you can see a film crew with him in the restaurant. It was filmed at the “Burger Me” restaurant in Reno, Nevada.

Actor Ben Affleck did something unusual earlier this week when he served drinks and food to a camera crew filming footage for a commercial at a Dunkin’ Donuts.

Austin triumphantly returned to WrestleMania 38 last year, defeating Kevin Owens. As previously reported, Austin is said to be open to any proposals at WrestleMania 39 in April and to be in good shape.

Austin has recently been posting updates on social media about his efforts to get in better shape.

You can watch the clip featuring Austin below: