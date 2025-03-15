Steve Austin Shares His List Of WWE Dream Matches

WWE Hall of Famer “Stone Cold” Steve Austin spoke with Alex Hernandez on a number of topics, including his list of dream matches.

Austin said, “There are so many potential great matches, I’d have to draw a blank stare and think for five minutes. But yeah, would [Punk] be on the list? Of course.”

On his relationship with Punk:

“Me and Punk are friends from way back, there was a picture back from, you know, probably in my heyday. He’s a lot younger than I am, and we got a picture together, and so I think, you know, he was a Stone Cold fan back in the day, and I’m a CM Punk fan.”

You can check out Austin’s comments in the video below.