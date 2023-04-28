Steve Austin Sounds Off On Fans Still Chanting “What?” At Wrestlers In WWE

“Stone Cold” Steve Austin is surprised.

What?

I said, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin is surprised.

WHAT?!

“Stone Cold” Steve Austin recently spoke with Chris Van Vliet for an in-depth interview, during which he spoke about being surprised that fans still do the “What?” chants all these years after his WWE career ended.

“It really does [surprise me], but it’s a testament to how impacted people were to that,” Austin said. “You know, that started off as me leaving a voice message on Christian’s phone. I was working heel at the time and I said hey man, this is a really good way to F with people and get on their nerves and under their skin. Because if you tell me something I just say ‘What?’ And I throw it back at you, and it’s irritating, it’s what it was designed to be. Then I turned it into something that worked for me as a babyface as a way to mock a certain situation.”

Austin continued, “With cadence and delivery, people can escape it as far as talent doing a promo. But it’s very, it’s flattering to still see it around, but I have had so many people cussing me out and hating it. We ended up putting it on the t-shirt for God’s sake, and it sold a ton. So, I am thankful for the word, but if it disappeared tomorrow then I wouldn’t complain. I’m honored that it is still here.”

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below.