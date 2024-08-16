Steve Austin Talks About Race Car Drivers Being Athletes

Steve Austin will compete in the “Best In The Desert” Vegas to Reno race today in Las Vegas, which will be live streamed on Austin’s Instagram account. Austin discussed the race during an interview with Adrian Hernandez.

“I’m excited about it,” Austin stated. “You know, Zach (Kisman) is a veteran. He’s been racing a long time. I just got into the sport last year. When I hooked up with these guys, we were filming the show. Didn’t turn out so great, but the great thing it turned out was I got a chance to meet Zach and his father, Shane, from GFI Nevada trucking, and they have a race company, and I feel good about it. It’s gonna be hot. It’s gonna be a good one. I’m still green. Zach is the savvy veteran, although he’s a hell lot younger than I am, and he’s probably one of the best drivers around. So I feel good about it.”

On race car drivers as athletes:

“I used to wonder back in the day, ‘Hey, man, are race car (drivers) really athletes’, because they’re just sitting in a car, you know, talking about NASCAR taking a left turn. But by all means, man, you know, racing my first season and going into my second, the race drivers are absolutely athletes, and some of the best that I’ve ever seen. So that’s timing, hand/eye, foot/eye, coordination, endurance, stamina, precision, thinking, judgment. There’s so many things going on a physical and mental level, not just making those decisions, but just maintaining your composure. This is an endurance race, this one in particular because it’s not a short race. There’s a lot going on.”

