Steve Austin To Interview The Big Show On Broken Skull Sessions

WWE has officially announced that Big Show will be the next guest for WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin on his “Broken Skull Sessions” WWE Network series.

As seen in the tweet below, Austin’s interview with The World’s Largest Athlete will premiere on Sunday, February 23 at 8pm ET.

Austin currently has “Broken Skull Sessions” episodes with The Undertaker, Kane and WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg on the on-demand section of the WWE Network.