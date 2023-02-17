Steve Austin’s New Show on A&E Officially Announced, Update on Most Wanted Treasures

A&E has officially announced a new series starring WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin.

When the third season of “Biography: WWE Legends” concludes, “Stone Cold Takes on America” will start airing on A&E, as PWMania.com reported last month. Austin’s show was scheduled to premiere on Sunday, April 9, and conclude on Sunday, June 11.

A&E has announced that “Stone Cold Takes on America” will premiere on Sunday, April 30 at 10pm ET, rather than April 9. The show will air as part of A&E’s WWE Superstar Sunday programming block, alongside season two of “WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures.” Most Wanted Treasures will air as a one-hour prelude to Austin’s new show on April 30 at 9pm ET.

The one-hour episodes of the 10-part “Stone Cold Takes on America” series will feature The Texas Rattlesnake hitting the road in his RV, accepting challenges from fans. The trailer and more information are available below.

Season two of A&E’s “Most Wanted Treasures” will also feature WWE Hall of Famers Lita, Booker T, and Mick Foley leading the hunt for iconic WWE memorabilia. Each one-hour episode will follow the trio as they tour the country with other Hall of Famers including Austin, DX, Kurt Angle, Bret Hart, Bill Goldberg, and others. They’re looking for DX’s Invasion Jeep, Stone Cold’s cement truck, Randy Savage’s Mega Powers Robe, Goldberg’s WWE debut jacket, the bagpipes played by WWE Hall of Famer Roddy Piper, and more.

Season 3 of “Biography: WWE Legends” and season 3 of “WWE Rivals” will premiere this Sunday, February 19, on A&E. For more information, click here.

The full press release issued today can be found below, along with information on Most Wanted Treasures and a trailer for Austin’s new show:

New York, NY – February 16, 2023 – A&E Network expands its Sunday night WWE programming block this spring with the all-new docuseries “Stone Cold Takes on America” and “WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures.” Produced by Lionsgate’s Pilgrim Media Group, “Stone Cold Takes on America” premieres Sunday, April 30 at 10pm ET/PT and sets out on the road with one of the most renowned WWE Superstars of all-time, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin®. Austin takes viewers on an epic adventure as he redefines what life after years in the ring looks like and experiences everything he missed out on while focused on his career. Kicking off the night at 9pm ET/PT, season 2 of “WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures” returns with Legends Booker T, Mick Foley, and Lita as they hunt for iconic WWE memorabilia and share the stories behind some of the most memorable items in WWE history.

For over two decades, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin gave everything to wrestling, becoming one of the all-time greats. However, his dedication to his career meant sacrificing many of the other experiences life has to offer. In each one-hour episode of “Stone Cold Takes on America,” Austin will hit the road in his RV, accepting challenges from fans that push him out of his comfort zone, and make up for lost time. Through archival footage from classic WWE moments and his own stories, the series weaves together Austin’s old and new life—both filled with incredible feats and his unique point of view—as he celebrates and learns from new experiences how only “Stone Cold” Steve Austin can.

“WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures” returns for a second season with WWE Legends Booker T, Mick Foley, and Lita leading the search to reclaim WWE’s most iconic memorabilia and bring these items back home to share with the WWE universe. In each one-hour episode, they travel across the country alongside Legends such as “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, DX, Kurt Angle, Goldberg, Bret “Hitman” Hart and more to track down items that have left a lasting impact on WWE’s culture and the fans. These priceless, one-of-a-kind collectibles include DX’s Invasion Jeep, Macho Man’s Mega Powers Robe, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin’s Cement Truck, Goldberg’s WWE Debut Jacket, “Rowdy” Roddy Piper’s Bagpipes and many more.

All series will be available on demand and to stream on the A&E App and aetv.com.