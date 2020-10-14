Steve Cutler Addresses Status Of The Forgotten Sons

During the Borne to Battle podcast, Steve Cutler was asked about The Forgotten Sons and if the faction will be returning to WWE television:

“Couldn’t tell you and I wouldn’t tell you either way. Just one of those things where it’s we’re being patient and doing what we can and waiting for our spot and waiting for our time and it’s coming, don’t worry. It’s coming.”

“It’s kinda funny with creative since we’ve been called up. It’s been better communication than we had in NXT. Not saying it was bad in NXT but it has just kinda been more hands-on to where we can be there to talk and a lot of the verbiage they would give us from the scripts were very like, ‘Oh wow, this is actually kinda something I would say’ but then we reform it into how we would speak it and say it and we’d send it back and they come back. They’d be like, ‘Oh, Mr. McMahon wants you to say this so if you can get this line in there,’ and it’s just one of those things where you’re working back and forth and it’s like no problem. But, they kinda got the gist of us, I feel main roster on SmackDown, creative had more of an understanding of what to do with us than NXT because it’s just a — both NXT, SmackDown and RAW are all different. NXT is more wrestling based and kind of getting a character out there, but more or less everything is based on wrestling where RAW and SmackDown is the entertainment part of WWE.”

(quotes courtesy of PostWrestling.com)