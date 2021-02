Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo wrote on Twitter that her and boyfriend Steve Cutler, who was released from WWE on Thursday, both tested positive for Covid-19 in early January.

Fightful.com noted the following about Cutler having Covid-19:

“There was heat on Cutler specifically from Vince McMahon when Cutler was sidelined from WWE TV after contracting COVID-19 in early January.”