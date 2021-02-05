Steve Cutler Released From WWE

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

WWE announced the following:

“WWE has come to terms on the release of Steve Cutler. We wish him all the best in his future endeavors.”

Cutler and Wesley Blake of the Forgotten Sons had recently returned to WWE television as King Corbin’s “Knights of the Lone Wolf” tag team. However, Cutler and Blake were pulled from TV after a few weeks.

Culter issued a brief statement on his release:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR