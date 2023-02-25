Steve Maclin #1 Contender For Impact World Title, Rebellion Main Event Revealed

Steve Maclin has been named the new No. 1 contender for the Impact Wrestling World Title.

Maclin won a Fatal 4 Way at tonight’s Impact No Surrender event to become the new #1 contender. He defeated PCO, Brian Myers, and Heath, using the KIA to pin Heath.

Josh Alexander retained the Impact World Title over Rich Swann in the main event of No Surrender.

The main event of the Rebellion pay-per-view will be Maclin vs. Alexander for the title on Sunday, April 16 from the Rebel Entertainment Complex in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

EXCLUSIVE: @SteveMaclin is next in line for a shot at the IMPACT World Championship!#NoSurrender pic.twitter.com/oHWRab1FLD — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) February 25, 2023