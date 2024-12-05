Steve Maclin Named Honorary Ambassador For TNA’s 2024 Holiday Toy & Food Drive

TNA issued the following:

TNA Wrestling Annual Holiday Toy & Food Drive Helps The Needy in Atlanta

Back-to-back Nights of Action-Packed Pro Wrestling At Center Stage, December 13-14

Former TNA World Champion Steve Maclin is the Honorary Ambassador for TNA’s 2024 Toy & Food Drive, set for December 13-14 at the Final Resolution live event on Friday, December 13 and the iMPACT! TV Taping on Saturday, December 14, both held at Center Stage in Atlanta.

“Toys For Tots is a tradition carried on by the U.S. Marine Corps to help the community, giving toys to kids,” Maclin said. “This is something that should be done; you don’t want a kid to not have a toy on Christmas.

“To be the Honorary Ambassador for TNA’s 2024 Toy & Food Drive is very special.”

All fans are encouraged to bring a new, unwrapped toy as TNA partners with the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program, which distributes toys to economically disadvantaged children at Christmas. The Marine Toys for Tots Foundation is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit charity created in 1991.

Popular toy categories include sporting equipment, books, backpacks, board games, radio control cars/trucks, hand-held electronics and skateboards/helmets.

In addition, TNA is partnering with Zaban Paradies Center in Atlanta that works to empower couples, families and individuals facing homelessness to reach self-sufficiency. Fans are asked to donate non-perishable food items and/or toiletries, such as shampoo, soap, deodorant, toothpaste, toothbrushes, razors and more.

All fans who donate will have a chance to win a one-of-a-kind, limited-edition Maclin photo that will be autographed. Maclin has a deep interest in supporting Toys For Tots as he served as a Machine Gunner/0331 Infantry with the Second Battalion 8th Marines Weapons Company, completing two tours of Afghanistan.

TNA Wrestling presents Final Resolution on Friday, December 13 at Center Stage in Atlanta, airing live on the TNA+ app starting at 8 p.m. ET.

On Saturday, December 14, the stars of TNA Wrestling, including Nic Nemeth, Jeff & Matt Hardy, Joe Hendry, Jordynne Grace and former Atlanta Falcons player Moose, will be back in action at Center Stage – with all matches taped to air on future episodes of TNA’s flagship weekly TV show, iMPACT!, airing every Thursday night on AXS TV.

All the TNA stars will be Atlanta for two nights of action-packed pro wrestling. In addition to the aforementioned TNA stars, also scheduled to appear are Eric Young, Masha Slamovich, Ash By Elegance, Mike Santana, Josh Alexander, Brian Myers, Eddie Edwards, Frankie Kazarian, Jake Something, Ace Austin, PCO and others.

For tickets to both TNA shows in Atlanta, including Final Resolution, go to: https://www.ticketmaster.com/tna-wrestling-tickets/artist/1008830.

