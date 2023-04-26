Steve Maclin On If Impact Will Acknowledge He Is Married To Deonna Purrazzo In Storylines

New Impact World Champion Steve Maclin recently appeared as a guest on the Sports Guys Talking Wrestling podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Maclin talked about winning the Impact Championship at Rebellion:

“It meant everything. It was a long road getting there. The cliche of hard work pays off, but it did. Ever since I’ve touched ground in Impact Wrestling two years ago, I’ve hit the ground running. I even said the other night on Impact on Access that I kicked the doors in once I got here and I made it my goal to become the Impact World Champion and I did just that. So to say it was a crowning moment of good achievement for me in Toronto at Rebellion and beating Kushida who is one hell of a competitor, one tough S.O.B, yeah, I’m very proud of it.”

His wife, Deonna Purrazzo, winning the Impact Knockouts Championship on the same show when she defeated Jordynne Grace:

“I’m so proud of her and Jordynne just for main-eventing. The Knockouts just keep killing it and keep pushing the envelope for the women in professional wrestling. I was just so happy. It was just something that happened organically. We at some point envisioned each other being World Champions together, but never on the same night. It was just a cool moment to be able to walk through the curtain and just kind of see each other, and she told me to kind of get away just because she was getting ready to go out and she was in her focus and her mindset, but just to be able to lay in bed later that night and just kind of look at each other without even having to say the word was a really cool moment.”

If Impact Wrestling will acknowledge that they are married in storyline:

“It’s been talked about, but it’s also if it makes sense. We’re both in different directions right now, which creatively, we only want it to make sense. Anything we do, we want to make sense in this business. So why are we doing this? If it happened down the road, so be it. We’re open to it. But right now, we’re both focusing on just being the best in our division. I have a lot of upcoming challenges, especially with PCO at Under Siege on May 26th in London, Ontario, which I’m looking forward to, and then also this weekend at Spring Slugfest in Chicago on Friday and Saturday.”

You can listen to the complete show below:



