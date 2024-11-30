Steve Maclin Praises Eric Young As A Wrestling Encyclopedia

TNA star Steve Maclin spoke with Fightful on a number of topics, including pro wrestling legend Eric Young.

Maclin said, “He’s, like you just said, wrestling brain, and that’s what he is. He’s an encyclopedia for information and for things that have worked, things that haven’t worked, and just going out there and trying to do things. He’s done that his entire career, and that’s why he is Eric Young, and he’s made his name, and he knows who he is. That’s the one thing too. You want to go to the people that know who they are. You don’t want to go to the people for advice that don’t really understand who they are yet because they’re still trying to figure it out, they’re in the same place as others. When you have people that have figured it out, but they’re still learning as well and adapting to what’s going on in the new world, this is something that was a lot of fun to put together, and it meant a lot for me to be a part of this together.”

You can check out Maclin’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)