Steve Maclin Teases Character Change If He’s Sent To NXT To Represent TNA

If the WWE Universe is treated to a Steve Maclin return in WWE NXT, don’t expect the same guy you have gotten used to in recent years.

Expect one that is a bit more mean and aggressive.

The former TNA World Champion recently appeared on The A2TheK Wrestling Show for an in-depth interview, during which he spoke about if and when he will be sent to WWE NXT, where he spent several years of his career in the past, to represent TNA Wrestling as part of the ongoing WWE NXT and TNA Wrestling crossover appearances.

Featured below is an excerpt from the interview where he touches on this topic with his thoughts:

“When the time is right. If it happens it happens, if it doesn’t, I’m not gonna be heartbroken because I was there for so long. Would it be a cool moment? Yes, but I’m happy with what I’m doing right now in TNA. When that time comes, if they ask me to go over there and represent TNA in NXT, just know I’m gonna be coming a little bit more meaner and a little bit more aggressive just because what I’m representing and also what my past was.”

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.