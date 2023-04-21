Steve Maclin’s First Impact World Title Defense Set For Under Siege

PCO vs. new Impact Wrestling World Champion Steve Maclin is now confirmed for Under Siege.

Maclin will be making his first title defense after winning the vacant title at Rebellion this past Sunday by defeating Kushida. Thursday night’s post-Rebellion episode from Toronto saw Maclin host a Changing of the Guard Ceremony, where he stated that his mission will not be complete until he defeats a Canadian in their home country of Canada, just as he planned to do to former champion Josh Alexander, who relinquished the strap due to injury.

Maclin then extended an open invitation to any Canadian. Impact President Scott D’Amore, a Canadian who was bullied by Maclin at Rebellion, came out and introduced Maclin’s first challenger, PCO. The Perfect Creation One took out Maclin’s personal security team before confronting Maclin, who had fled to the ramp.

The 2023 Impact Under Siege event will be broadcast live from the Western Fair District Agriplex in London, Ontario, Canada on Friday, May 26. It will be broadcast live on FITE TV, Impact Plus, and Ultimate Insiders on YouTube. Tickets are currently on sale at Eventbrite.ca.

The following are clips from Thursday night’s show: