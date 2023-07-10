Steve Maclin’s Replacement For IMPACT Slammiversary Match Featuring NHL Legend Revealed

Bully Ray has a new partner for IMPACT Slammiversary 2023.

On Monday’s episode of Busted Open Radio, the pro wrestling legend announced that Deaner will be replacing the injured Steve Maclin in his scheduled featured tag-team match against Scott D’Amore and a mystery partner with NHL legend Darren McCarty serving as the special enforcer.

IMPACTWrestling.com released the following announcement confirming the news after Bully Ray broke the story on today’s SiriusXM radio show.

Deaner Joins Forces With Bully Ray For Major Tag Team Match At Slammiversary

Deaner, one of the most vindictive, deceitful and driven wrestlers in the business, was confirmed by Bully Ray as his new tag team partner for the high-profile Slammiversary tag team match, it was first announced live on Busted Open, which airs on SiriusXM Fight Nation, channel 156.Deaner replaces former IMPACT Wrestling World Champion Steve Maclin, who was scheduled to team with Bully Ray, but is unable to participate at Slammiversary on Saturday, July 15, at the St. Clair College Sportsplex in Windsor, Ontario, Canada. Maclin suffered a serious injury during IMPACT’s Down Under Tour in Australia.In addition, IMPACT Wrestling executives have not commented on the status of PCO, who endured a heinous, fiery assault by Bully Ray and Maclin on the weekly flagship TV show, Impact!Scott D’Amore was unavailable for comment.However, D’Amore is scheduled as a special guest on IMPACT’s Press Pass Podcast on Tuesday, July 11, to address the media about everything Slammiversary-related. Tom Hannifan is the host of Press Pass, which starts at 1pm ET and airs live on IMPACT’s Facebook page.Deaner surprised the Busted Open Nation with his very personal appeal to Bully Ray to tag at Slammiversary. Deaner went into great detail on the live show, sharing never-before-told stories about D’Amore – and Deaner’s pure hatred for D’Amore. “Scott D’Amore is an over-rated POS in the ring – and I can prove it and it would make me so, so, so happy to do it in his hometown, in front of his friends and family,” Deaner said. “I’m going to kick the shit out of (D’Amore) at Slammiversary.”Former NHL star Darren McCarty, a 4-time Stanley Cup winner for the Detroit Red Wings, will be the Special Enforcer for this Special Grudge Match.Slammiversary is one of IMPACT Wrestling’s premiere events of the year, airing live around the world on pay-per-view, starting at 8 p.m. ET. Slammiversary kicks off with the Countdown to Slammiversary show, streaming LIVE & FREE at 7:30 p.m. ET on YouTube, IMPACT Plus (live player) and FITE. For all the latest Slammiversary news, as well as ticket information, go to: impactwrestling.com.

