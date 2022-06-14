Stevie Richards Reveals He Never Felt Comfortable in the WWE Locker Room

Stevie Richards opened up on Cafe De Rene with Rene Dupree about how he felt backstage during his time with WWE, where he was a 22-time Hardcore Champion.

Richards stated that he prepared with the extras rather than the main roster talent:

“I was there for 10 years, from 1999 till 2008 there was never one day where I felt comfortable in that locker room,” Richards said. “Most times I dressed with the extras because I never felt comfortable with most of the main talent.”

