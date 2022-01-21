Sting And CM Punk Trade Remarks After AEW Dynamite This Week

This week’s AEW Dynamite main event saw Sting and Darby Allin defeat The Acclaimed in tag team action. CM Punk took to Twitter after the show and reacted to The Stinger’s performance.

Punk wrote: “Sting is amazing. Amazing in multiple decades. Not easy to do, but you couldn’t tell by watching him. Makes it look effortless. Sting is AMAZING.”

Sting then reacted this afternoon with respect for Punk.

Sting wrote: “Words like this from @]Words like this from @CMPunk mean A TON. #RESPECT4PUNK”

Sting remains undefeated in his 7 bouts with AEW. Punk is also undefeated in the 11 matches he’s wrestled with AEW. Punk, Sting and Allin teamed up on the December 22 Holiday Bash edition of Dynamite, to defeat MJF and AAA World Tag Team Champions FTR.