Sting Asks Who Wants To Take A “Last Ride” With Him

Sting has fans speculating on his in-ring future after comments he made on Twitter tonight. He responded to a throwback photo showing him on a motorcycle, and asked fans who wants to take a “‘last’ ride” with him.

“Who wants to take a “last” ride with Sting?,” he wrote.

Fans are speculating that Sting may have been referring to a possible match with The Undertaker, which has been discussed for years among fans and WWE. Sting retired in early 2016 but has teased another match before. It was reported in May that he was no longer under contract to WWE.