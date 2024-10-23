Sting Misses Flamboyancy In Pro Wrestling: ‘I Want To See More Color In Today’s Product’

Pro wrestling legend “The Icon” Sting spoke with “Kayfabe Friends” at the Cauliflower Alley Club Reunion on a number of topics, including how he misses the flamboyancy and all the color in pro wrestling and how he wants to see more of it in today’s product.

Sting said, “When I began, I learned from characters like ‘Macho Man’ Randy Savage, who was completely over the top with his character, so I did add some of that, and I liked it. I loved the flamboyancy and all the color. I miss some of that. Now, over the years, it seems like a lot of the guys have just turned kind of gray. Everybody just kind of has the same kind of color, and even in their personalities, not just their gear and the colors that they wear, but it is their personas and their personalities. Everybody just kind of seems the same. When I first got into the business, it was good guys, bad guys. It was babyfaces and heels. Man, I think that that really makes a difference, I really do.”

