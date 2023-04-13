Sting Name Drops Cody Rhodes And Ric Flair During Heated Segment With MJF On Dynamite

Sting made an appearance on AEW Dynamite this week during a segment with MJF and Darby Allin.

He appeared after MJF continued to emphasize Sting’s status as Darby Allin’s “father.” Allin disagreed, claiming that Sting is his best friend in the company.

Sting stated that MJF’s “showtime” is almost over, but Allin’s is just getting started, and he promised that Allin will become World Champion. Sting also mentioned that he is Allin’s cheerleader, just as Ric Flair was for him, and that Cody Rhodes was MJF’s cheerleader when he was in AEW. He also mentioned former colleagues Kevin Nash and the late Scott Hall.

MJF finished the segment by spitting in Allin’s face and exiting the ring. Before all of this, Allin defeated Swerve Strickland.

Here are highlights from the segement:

