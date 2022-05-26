Sting Pulled From AEW Double Or Nothing Fan Fest Due To Injury

AEW has announced that Sting has been pulled from Saturday’s Double Or Nothing Fan Fest in Las Vegas.

The Stinger suffered an injury on last week’s AEW Dynamite, and he has not been medically cleared to go to Vegas for Double Or Nothing, it was announced on Wednesday night. Fans who purchased Fan Fest meet & greet tickets will receive refund information via e-mail, according to AEW.

“Due to injury last week, @Sting has not been cleared to travel & will unfortunately not be at this Saturday’s #AEWDoN Fan Fest Meet & Greets. For fans who purchased tickets to see #TheIcon, Watch your inbox for information on refunds,” AEW tweeted.

Tickets for Sting’s Fan Fest meet and greet were already sold out. He was scheduled to appear on Saturday, from 11am until 12:30pm. Tickets were priced at $150.

Sting, Darby Allin, and The Hardys brawled with Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly, Bobby Fish, and The Young Bucks on last week’s AEW Dynamite from Houston, after Cole defeated Jeff Hardy to progress to the finals of The Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament. Sting fought off Cole and O’Reilly, who attacked with a steel chair, as The Hardys and Allin were taken out. Sting was then taken out with a double superkick by the Bucks. Cole putting a chair around Sting’s ankle at the end of the segment, allowing O’Reilly to come off the top rope with a knee drop to the chair.

There’s no word yet on whether this is a legitimate injury or just a storyline. It is most likely genuine for AEW to offer refunds for Sting’s Fan Fest meet and greet.

