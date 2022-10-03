Sting Reflects On Great Muta Reunion In AEW, Upcoming Retirement Match In Japan

Sting recently spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, “The Icon” spoke about reuniting with The Great Muta in AEW and plans to join forces with him for a six-man tag-team match on January 22 in Yokohama, Japan at Pro Wrestling NOAH’s “The Great Muta Final Bye-Bye” event where Keiji Mutoh will retire his iconic Great Muta character once and for all.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts.

On reuniting with The Great Muta in AEW, his own career and working with the fellow legend one final time in Japan: “I know my days are numbered, so I’m trying to make the most out of the time left and give the fans everything I have before this wave comes into shore for good. I’m grateful that Muta was able to be here with me in the United States. That’s a memory I’m going to hold onto, and it signifies the end of our era. I’m looking forward to having one last grand hoorah with The Great Muta, especially in Japan.”

On possibly adding Darby Allin as the third member of their team that night: “I’m trying to get Darby Allin to come with me. It’s such an honor, especially since that will be his last night as The Great Muta character.”

On Muta’s Rampage appearance being arranged via a Zoom call and some of the concerns the Japanese legend had going into his return: “It’s been over 30 years, but I can still feel that excitement of sharing the ring with him. The first time we were ever together, we knew there was a chemistry there. It didn’t matter if we were in Philadelphia or Fukuoka. There was a magic, that’s for sure. Muta has transcended wrestling. He became a household name in Japan and America. Even last week in AEW, people remembered him. He was worried about that. ‘Will they remember?’ he asked me, and I said, ‘Of course, they’ll definitely remember.’ I set Muta apart from everyone else in my book. He helped me become a household name in Japan, too.”

On eagerly accepting the request from Muta for January’s big match: “When it’s Muta asking, I’ll always say yes,” Sting said. “Every time we speak, it’s like no time has passed. I know we’re older now, but it doesn’t feel that way when we’re together. It’s such an honor. He is one of the greatest to ever do this.”

