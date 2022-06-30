Sting Reveals His Mount Rushmore of Pro Wrestling

Some fans may identify Sting as one of the wrestlers on their Mount Rushmore of professional wrestling.

The current AEW star provided his own list of wrestlers he would include on Mount Rushmore when speaking with The Schmo.

Given that everyone has a different list of their best four wrestlers of all time, this is a highly debatable question. Steve Austin, The Rock, Ric Flair, and Hulk Hogan were named by Sting.

“I’m not going to put myself in there. Obviously, you have to have Hulk Hogan in there, obviously, you have to have Ric Flair in there. I think you’ve got to have The Rock in there. Mount Rushmore, you said right? And Stone Cold [Steve Austin].”

You can watch Sting’s interview below: