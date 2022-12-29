Sting Reveals Plans To End His AEW Career

“The Icon” has the end of his All Elite Wrestling run in sight.

Sting recently spoke with The Ringer about the end of his AEW career, noting he has the idea in mind on how he wants to wrap up business with the promotion.

“Well, I know Darby [Allin] is going to be a part of it for sure,” Sting said. “I won’t have a singles match at this point.”

He continued, “Darby will be along with me and I’ll be along with him and we can add more to it as far as I’m concerned. But I have a few people [in mind] and I really don’t want to say now.”

Check out the complete Sting interview at TheRinger.com.