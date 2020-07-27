Sting Reveals What He Hopes His Legacy Is, Talks Connecting With Fans

During the latest edition of the “Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling”, Sting commented on his legacy and faith, connecting with fans, and more. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:

On what he hopes his legacy as a wrestler is: “Man. You know, I’m hoping that people would remember things like my worth ethic, and just being dependable. You know, I didn’t pull no-shows, I didn’t milk the injuries, and I had longevity. But you know, when I was in the ring I tried to bring in every night and tried to be as entertaining as I could, and involve the crowd to participate in the match. Because I mean, it’s entertainment. [chuckles] So I’m hoping fans will remember the work ethic. And that I, from my gear to trying to be in shape, and trying to be believable, and trying to always be better, always be innovative and creative, and change, and evolve. To step out of your comfort zone. I’m hoping that they’ll remember remember things like that about me.”

On his connection to the fans: “No matter what my character was, whether I came out of the babyface dressing room or a heel dressing room, there was always a certain sort of something about my character I think. And wrestling fans have shared with me thousand of times that there was something about my demeanor. [People would say] ‘You helped me stand up for myself,’ ‘You helped me to realize what bullying was all about.’ ‘The only relationship I had with my dad was watching you.’ And so I think about all these things, and it was just the [connection to] Christ in me, and that common thread that there’s something beyond wrestling … This is kind of just the way I see it. It didn’t matter what dressing room I came out of, there was something about the character Sting that says, ‘There’s something beyond wrestling.’”

