Sting Says 2025 Will Be His Last Year In Full Costume At Events

WWE Hall of Famer Sting has announced that 2025 will be the final year he appears at conventions in his iconic Stinger face paint and gear. The 65-year-old wrestling legend took to X to share the news with his fans, reflecting on his storied career and his connection with supporters over the years.

“I have enjoyed meeting fans at events around the world. As much as I have loved interacting with you all in the traditional Stinger war paint, I’ve decided that 2025 will be my last year appearing in full gear,” Sting wrote. “I guess it’s 2025 or never. Wow. Tough to speak that out.”

Sting emphasized that while he will no longer appear in full costume after 2025, he still plans to participate in conventions and meet fans in a more casual capacity.

This announcement follows Sting’s official in-ring retirement at AEW Revolution in March 2024, where he teamed with Darby Allin for a final match against The Young Bucks, ending his legendary wrestling career on a high note. Sting’s multi-year licensing deal with AEW ensures his legacy will remain celebrated within the company, even as he steps back from full-costume appearances.

Sting’s retirement from donning his iconic gear marks the end of an era, offering fans one last chance in 2025 to see “The Icon” in his full Stinger glory.