Sting Signs AEW Contract, Debuts On Dynamite

Sting has arrived in AEW, making his debut on tonight’s “Winter is Coming” Dynamite episode.

Tonight’s episode saw Sting came out to prevent Arn Anderson, Cody, Dustin Rhodes, and Darby Allin from being assaulted Team Taz. He stopped and looked at all the babyfaces for a moment before heading to the back; you can see video of that segment below.

This is Sting’s first appearance on TNT since the final match of WCW Nitro in March of 2001 when he beat Ric Flair. Since that time, he took time off from the business before appearing in TNA and finally in WWE in 2014. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2016 and officially retired at that time. His contract with WWE reportedly expired earlier this year.

It was announced that Sting will speak on next week’s Dynamite show.

AEW announced in a press release that Sting is signed to a full time, multi-year deal.

“The surprise introduction of Sting was a great way to celebrate our biggest episode of Dynamite yet,” said AEW CEO & President Tony Khan. “When AEW launched, I was ecstatic to bring wrestling back to TNT after a very long absence. Sting defeated the legendary Ric Flair in the final wrestling match to be shown on TNT for more than 18 years until the debut of Dynamite in 2019. Now, almost two decades later, it’s such a thrill to welcome Sting to AEW and bring him back home to TNT!”