Sting Speaks Out On His Battle With Addiction, Reveals How He Got Clean

WWE Hall of Famer and AEW star Sting recently wrote an article for The Player’s Tribune where he discussed his battle with addiction, when he decided to get clean, and more.

Sting said, “That entire summer of ’98, I was an empty shell of myself. I wanted to live, but I was just in so much despair. I didn’t see any way out. And then one day, in August 1998, for some reason, I just experienced this … miracle. I don’t even know how to describe it, except to call it my Moment of Truth.

Over the years, my wife had asked me to tell her the truth so many times. She wasn’t stupid. She knew what went on in the business. She knew about the partying and the carousing and the pills. But I had become so good at lying that I could make her feel guilty for even bringing it up.

But one day I was home from the road, and she came into the bedroom, shut the door so the boys couldn’t hear, and said, “I know I’ve asked you before. But I’m going to ask you one more time. Have you ever…?”

And I don’t know why, but I simply could not lie anymore. I looked her in the eyes, and I told her everything. She fell in a heap on the floor, crying her eyes out. She couldn’t even speak. She couldn’t stand up. I had to carry her over to the bed.

Words can’t do that moment justice. I had betrayed my wife and my kids. I was completely broken. I went into the closet and I got down on my hands and knees and I literally begged God to help me.

Before that day, I had gone through the motions. I had tagged along to church with my brother and my parents a few times and I said the so-called “sinner’s prayer.” I wanted God to wave his magic wand and fix me. I wanted to be saved from hell. I wanted my fire insurance. But I wasn’t sincere. It wasn’t real.

It wasn’t until that moment when I was on my knees in the closet that I fully understood the power of those six timeless words from the Bible: “The Truth Will Set You Free.”

There was no more pretending. No more lying. I sincerely cried out to the Lord to save my soul, and in my utter despair, I felt his grace. It was a profound and supernatural experience. I don’t know what else to call it but a miracle.

At that point, I was so physically addicted to the opiates that I probably should’ve been hospitalized and had blood transfusions and a full medical detox, but I quit everything cold turkey. I won’t lie to you — it was absolutely excruciating at times. But I just stopped everything that day and I put my life in the hands of my Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

And trust me, I heard it all. Some fans started rumors that I was in a cult. People said I was brainwashed. Some of the guys looked at me a little funny. But I simply didn’t care. The guys still tried to get me to come out with them after the show — “Come on, Stinger!! Just once!!” — but I would wave them off and tell them, “No can do. But you guys are all welcome to come up to my room for some Bible study and a little milk and cookies.”

It’s hard to believe that was nearly 24 years ago. I have been sober ever since.”